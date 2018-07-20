Savannah, Ga. (CBS Local) – A Georgia waitress has become an online sensation after body-slamming a customer who was caught on camera groping her.

21-year-old Emelia Holden was working at Vinnie Van Go-Go’s in Savannah on June 30 when surveillance cameras caught Holden’s attacker inappropriately touching her as he walked by. “I looked at him and I said, ‘You don’t touch me, motherf—–!'” the young waitress told People.

Holden then took matters into her own hands and brought down 31-year-old Ryan Cherwinski, grabbing him by the neck and throwing him into the restaurant counter.

“I didn’t even think, I just reacted. I don’t know how I reacted the way I did. I’ve never done that before,” Holden added. The surveillance video has been viewed on YouTube over 1.5 million times since it was posted on July 16.

Cherwinski was later arrested and reportedly charged with sexual battery. The waitress told reporters that she didn’t think the incident would draw as much attention or praise from other women as it has.

“I’m not glad that it happened, but I’m glad that it’s had such a positive outcome,” Holden explains.