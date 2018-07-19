OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CBS Local) – Three teens were rescued in Kansas after they reportedly tried to raft down a storm drain near an Overland Park highway.

First responders say they received a call on July 17 claiming the boys had gotten stuck while rafting near the 119th Street and 69 Highway. Police say the teens were inches from the exit when rescuers found them, but called the stunt “dangerous for them and emergency crews,” according to KCTV.

Three teens rescued from storm drain in Johnson County: https://t.co/ksB52WVb3w pic.twitter.com/RsIPQ7pyHI — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) July 18, 2018

A grandmother of one of the boys told reporters that the three children decided to take an inflatable raft down to the storm drain, but got stuck and needed help.

One boy, who told KCTV that he was on the raft that was rescued, is disputing the entire report by police. The unidentified teen claims the raft deflated and traveled the entire route of the storm drain. The boy also says his group had just reached the end of the passage and they were preparing to head back up the drain when rescue crews arrived.

The alleged rafter also claimed there were no signs posted saying the storm drain was off limits. However, there is a sign along the sidewalk that reads, “Danger. Storm Drain. No Play Area.” The boys only suffered cuts and scrapes according to police.