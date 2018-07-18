ODESSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa, Texas has banned a customer after the customer left no tip on a $108 bill and wrote on it “We don’t Tip Terrorist,” and circled the server’s name, Khalil according to the Odessa American.

Khalil Cavil posted what happened last Saturday on Facebook.

“I was sick to my stomach,” upon seeing the receipt he said in his post. “I share this because I want people to understand that this racism, and this hatred still exists. Although, this is nothing new, it is still something that will test your faith. All day I’ve had to remind myself that Jesus died for these people too. I have decided to let this encourage me, and fuel me to change the world the only way I know how. So to all the haters out there, keep talkin, your only helping me step into my destiny!”

Cavil, 20, of Odessa, is preparing to attend college in Dallas later this year, according to the Odessa American.

His post drew more than 2,300 comments and more than 5,600 shares by Wednesday afternoon.

Some people offered to pay the tip.

Many condemned the customer’s actions.

“I am sorry that you were treated so ignorantly by these customers,” said commenter Theresa Englehardt. “Each one of us can always be better. Stand tall and continue on your journey, you seem to have a forgiving and loving heart. I wish you the best in all things.

Cavil would not identify or further discuss his abusers.

“It’s not about them, and it’s not about me,” Cavil said to the local newspaper. “It’s about this hatred that is still going on, that is still here and prevalent. I just wanted people to understand that.”