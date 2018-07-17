HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas authorities say the man they believe is a serial killer — having murdered at least three people dead in four days — has been apprehended.

Authorities say Jose Gilberto Rodriguez was taken into custody Tuesday following a car chase.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez held a rare joint news conference on Monday to announce that the 46-year-old was wanted in connection with the three fatal shootings.

UPDATE: Here is a clearer picture of Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, Hispanic male, age 46. Note the distinctive tattoos on his neck and the top of his head. He is believed to be armed & extremely dangerous. If you see him call 9-1-1 or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 #hounews pic.twitter.com/SDA6vpmkeM — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 17, 2018

Authorities say Rodriguez is a suspect in the Friday shooting death of 62-year-old Pamela Johnson in her home in the Cypress area, the Saturday shooting death of 28-year-old Allie Barrow inside a mattress store in Houston and Monday’s fatal shooting of a man inside a separate mattress store in the city. The third victim’s name has not been released.

On Saturday, Johnson’s missing PT Cruiser was found in the parking lot of Willowbrook Mall. Mall surveillance video showed a man, believed to be Rodriguez, walking through and leaving from the opposite side.

Barrow was shot to death inside a Mattress Firm store near the mall. Police set out searching for a dark gray Nissan Sentra that was stolen from the scene. The vehicle is believed to be the one Rodriguez was driving when he lead police on the chase Tuesday morning.

Police say Rodriguez is also wanted for questioning in the robbery, shooting and wounding on Monday of a metro bus driver who survived and in a home invasion robbery on July 9.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)