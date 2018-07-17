(CBS11) – When you here Beyoncé’s name, at least for me, two songs come to mind immediately: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” and “Crazy In Love,” two #1 hits for this native of Houston, Texas.

Born Beyoncé’ Knowles on September 4, 1981, she’s a singer, songwriter, actress, dancer and businesswoman, and considered, along with her husband Jay-Z, the most popular and commercially successful entertainers of the 21st Century.

She gained popularity in the late 1990’s as lead singer of the R&B girl-group Destiny’s Child. When the group went on hiatus, Beyoncé’ made her theatrical film debut in 2002 in “Austin Powers In Goldmember” and released her debut album as a solo artist, “Dangerously In Love.” The album earned five Grammy awards and produced two #1 hits: “Crazy In Love” and “Baby Boy.”

While “Baby Boy” could be considered the top song of the fall of 2003, “Crazy In Love” took that honor in summer of 2003. Between 2002 and 2009, she charted sixteen times on the Billboard Hot 100 with eleven songs in the Top 10, five of which were #1 hits. She has sold over 100 million records worldwide and has won 22 Grammy awards. She also is the only person (as I know) to debut at #1 with their first six studio albums.

“Crazy In Love” was released May 14, 2003 on the Columbia record label. As a point of historical reference, CBS bought Columbia Records in 1938, as CBS Chairman & Founder William S. Paley needed it to go along with the CBS Radio Network and later for when the CBS Television Network would launch. It was later sold to SONY Music Entertainment in 1988.

Written by Beyoncé’, Rich Harrison, Eugene Record, and Shawn Carter, and produced by Beyoncé’ and Rich Harrison, she performed the song in a musical collaboration with who would eventually be her husband, Jay-Z (born Shawn Corey Carter on December 4, 1969). Running 3:56, the lyrics go like this:

I look and stare so deep in your eyes

I touch on you more and more every time

When you leave, I’m begging you not to go

Call your name two or three times in a row

Such a funny thing for me to try to explain

How I’m feeling and my pride is the one to blame

‘Cause I know I don’t understand

Just how your love can do what no one else can

Got me looking so crazy right now, your love’s

Got me looking so crazy right now (in love)

Got me looking so crazy right now, your touch

Got me looking so crazy right now (your touch)

Got me hoping you’ll page me right now, your kiss

Got me hoping you’ll save me right now

Looking so crazy in love’s

Got me looking, got me looking so crazy in love

I love this song! Enjoy!