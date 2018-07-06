(CBS Local) – The Chick-fil-A cow’s plea for Americans to “eat mor chikin” has apparently paid off. The fast food chain has been named the most popular fast food restaurant in America for the third year in a row.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) is reportedly based on interviews with 22,500 customers who are asked about the quality of products, services, and satisfaction. 380 companies in 46 industries are graded by the annual survey.

Maintaining last year’s score of 87 out of 100, Chick-fil-A was found to be the best when it comes to food accuracy, waitstaff behavior, food quality, cleanliness, food variety, and website satisfaction.

At the bottom of the list, McDonald’s finished with a score of 69 and 18th on ACSI report. Taco Bell finished just above McDonald’s with a score of 74, dropping three percent from their score in 2017.

For full service restaurants, Texas Roadhouse beat out Cracker Barrel and the LongHorn Steakhouse for the top spot on this year’s poll. Texas Roadhouse finished with a score of 83, up one point from 2017.

“From Day One, our servers have only had three tables at a time, which translates to better guest interactions and faster service,” Texas Roadhouse spokesman Travis Doster said, via USA Today.