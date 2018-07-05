HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEWS.COM) – A family in Texas had four reasons to celebrate this Fourth of July. Linda and Thomas Agi welcomed home their newborn quadruplets Wednesday, four weeks after they were born.

The three girls and one boy were born at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston on June 1. Two of the babies weighed less than four pounds each at birth, and the two others weighed less than three pounds each, the hospital said.

This July 4th, Linda and Thomas welcomed home newborn quadruplets from the NICU just four weeks after they made their world debut. Read their story: https://t.co/QDfM1cRz5b. pic.twitter.com/EW2iKXWDnK — Memorial Hermann (@memorialhermann) July 4, 2018

To celebrate their homecoming, hospital workers decked out the newborns in a very patriotic way: wrapped in red, white and blue swaddles.

