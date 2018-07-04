HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Heavy rains that flooded some Houston streets on July Fourth are expected to subside.

National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Blood says the rains should subside by mid-afternoon. Blood says the city saw heavy rainfall Wednesday that led to 1 to 2 feet of water collecting on some roadways, mostly in west Houston.

Blood says there has been one report of a high-water rescue and that officials are asking people to stay home and off the flooded roads.

Heavy rain and storms also forced the city’s mayor to cancel Freedom Over Texas — the annual Fourth of July celebration. The festival and concerts were canceled but the fireworks show will go on as scheduled.

Blood says the flooding is typical for Houston and will not at all resemble the devastating floods caused last year by Hurricane Harvey — that storm dumped 51 inches of rain in parts of Texas.

