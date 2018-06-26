Columbus, IN (CBS Local)- Ali is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix who is currently looking for a new family.

According to 13 WTHR Indianapolis, Ali was part of a Mega-Adoption event held by the city this past weekend, but he unfortunately was not one of the lucky pets to be chosen. Plainfield, Indiana resident Cathlene Hirtzel took a heart-breaking photo of Ali at the end of the adoption even and posted it on Facebook hoping to find someone to adopt Ali. The photo quickly went viral.

According to the website Pet Finder, Ali is up-to-date on all his vaccinations and is good with children. Ms. Hirtzel did provide an update at the top of her Facebook post saying that the Columbus Animal Shelter has received multiple Pet Finder applications and emailed adoption requests for Ali in the wake of the photo being posted. WTHR confirmed her statement, saying that the City of Columbus Animal Services Center has received nearly 100 inquiries regarding Ali.