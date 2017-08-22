Latest

VIDEO: Deshaun Watson Donates 1st Game Check To Texans EmployeesTexans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is making an impact on the football field after being named the Houston starter in just his second week of his NFL career.
Watt Expects Team To Lock Arms For Anthem Again
CBS Sports' Rich Gannon On Week 4 Bears-Packers TNF Matchup, MoreNFL on CBS analyst Rich Gannon gives his input on the Week 4 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
3T - Brian Billick of NFL Network 9-27-17Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to former Ravens coach and current NFL Network analyst Brian Billick.
Texans Special Teams Coach Larry Izzo Used To Eat Breakfast While PoopingLarry Izzo was a special teams ace when he played for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. He is now the Special Teams Coordinator for the Houston Texans. Apparently, when he played he had a very weird habit to start his day.
O'Brien: We Work With Watson On Protecting HimselfDo you trust Watson to keep himself healthy for the Texans?
College Football 2017 Week 5 Games To Watch: A Pac-12 Friday Night Showdown#5 USC heads to Pullman to face #16 Washington State on a Friday night edition of #Pac12AfterDark.
Open Letter To Kneeling NFL PlayersGo to Normandy where man after American man stormed the beach, dodging dead bodies and withering machine gun fire,...the very sea stained with American blood. Imagine that your fellow players are your dead brothers in arms.
Watson: I Can Make Every ThrowDo you trust Deshaun Watson's arm as much as he does?
What Can Be Done To Help Deshaun Watson Going Forward?Jerrod Johnson joined In the Loop and gave his scouting report on Deshaun Watson's performance against the Patriots and what he needs to work on and a scouting report on the Texans next opponent the Titans.

Deshaun Watson donates first NFL check to help Texans' cafeteria workersDeshaun Watson once again proves that he could end up being a legend for the Houston Texans. Houston Texans' rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is already showing that he can be a winner on the field. But he's also proving that he's a winner off the field as well. The Texans' ...
Bill O'Brien has spoken to Deshaun Watson about protecting himself as runnerHouston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson needs to make sure he doesn't put himself at risk when he takes off and runs with the football. One of the things that's made Houston Texans' rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson so effective so far during his first NFL season, is the fact...
DeAndre Hopkins, D.J. Reader pop up on injury reportCould D.J. Reader and DeAndre Hopkins miss the Houston Texans' week four match-up with the Tennessee Titans? With the Houston Texans returning to practice on Wednesday, following this past Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots, their week four injury report is now out. The bad news...
DeAndre Hopkins leads the NFL in targetsHouston Texans' wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is getting plenty of footballs thrown his way this season. This past offseason numerous people questioned whether or not Houston Texans' wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still a premiere NFL wide receiver. Hopkins did haul in 78 receptions ...
Astros: Three Things to Watch for in the PlayoffsBelieve it or not, but the Astros’ postseason is just around the corner. The Astros have clinched home field advantage in the ALDS! Although eyes are currently fixed on earning the best record in the American League, there's a lot to look forward to in the playoffs. https://twitter...

