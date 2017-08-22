Sports
Sponsored ByListen Live
- Larry Izzo Used To Eat Breakfast While Pooping
- Texans – Patriots: In A Nutshell
- Texans Defenders Acknowledge Missed Opportunities
- O’Brien, Texans Looking Ahead To Titans Sunday
- O’Brien, Texans Players Impressed By Watson
Latest
VIDEO: Deshaun Watson Donates 1st Game Check To Texans EmployeesTexans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is making an impact on the football field after being named the Houston starter in just his second week of his NFL career.
The Best of The Triple Threat 09-27-17The Best of The Triple Threat, from Wednesday 09-27-17
Watt Expects Team To Lock Arms For Anthem Again
CBS Sports' Rich Gannon On Week 4 Bears-Packers TNF Matchup, MoreNFL on CBS analyst Rich Gannon gives his input on the Week 4 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
3T - Brian Billick of NFL Network 9-27-17Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to former Ravens coach and current NFL Network analyst Brian Billick.
Texans Special Teams Coach Larry Izzo Used To Eat Breakfast While PoopingLarry Izzo was a special teams ace when he played for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. He is now the Special Teams Coordinator for the Houston Texans. Apparently, when he played he had a very weird habit to start his day.
O'Brien: We Work With Watson On Protecting HimselfDo you trust Watson to keep himself healthy for the Texans?
College Football 2017 Week 5 Games To Watch: A Pac-12 Friday Night Showdown#5 USC heads to Pullman to face #16 Washington State on a Friday night edition of #Pac12AfterDark.
Open Letter To Kneeling NFL PlayersGo to Normandy where man after American man stormed the beach, dodging dead bodies and withering machine gun fire,...the very sea stained with American blood. Imagine that your fellow players are your dead brothers in arms.
Best of In the Loop 9-27-17
Watson: I Can Make Every ThrowDo you trust Deshaun Watson's arm as much as he does?
What Can Be Done To Help Deshaun Watson Going Forward?Jerrod Johnson joined In the Loop and gave his scouting report on Deshaun Watson's performance against the Patriots and what he needs to work on and a scouting report on the Texans next opponent the Titans.
Texans
VIDEO: Deshaun Watson Donates 1st Game Check To Texans EmployeesTexans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is making an impact on the football field after being named the Houston starter in just his second week of his NFL career.
The Best of The Triple Threat 09-27-17The Best of The Triple Threat, from Wednesday 09-27-17
Watt Expects Team To Lock Arms For Anthem Again
3T - Brian Billick of NFL Network 9-27-17Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to former Ravens coach and current NFL Network analyst Brian Billick.
Texans Special Teams Coach Larry Izzo Used To Eat Breakfast While PoopingLarry Izzo was a special teams ace when he played for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. He is now the Special Teams Coordinator for the Houston Texans. Apparently, when he played he had a very weird habit to start his day.
Watson: I Can Make Every ThrowDo you trust Deshaun Watson's arm as much as he does?
Astros
The Best of The Triple Threat 09-26-17The Best of The Triple Threat, from Tuesday 09-26-17
Astros Lose Final Regular Season Home GameThe most trusted of the eight pitchers out the bullpen, Devenski would get tagged with the loss after his work in the seventh.
Astros Stay Rolling With 4-3 Win Over White SoxPeacock's only hit was a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Starting off the inning Peacock walked Yolmer Sanchez, which was followed by a Yoan Moncada home run to put the Astros in the whole 2-1.
The Best of The Triple Threat 09-20-17The Best of The Triple Threat, from Wednesday 09-20-17
3T - Sean Casey from MLB Network 9-20-17Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with former MLB player and current MLB Network analyst Sean Casey.
Altuve Lifts Astros In 3-1 WinJose Altuve had an all-around night behind a strong performance from the pitching staff.
Rockets
The Best of The Triple Threat 09-27-17The Best of The Triple Threat, from Wednesday 09-27-17
Harden, Paul Partnership Off To A Good StartThree months after becoming teammates, James Harden and Chris Paul's relationship continues to grow
Capela Looks To Keep Getting BetterAs he enters his fourth season in the NBA, Clint Capela knows he needs to keep getting better
After Rumor-Filled Summer, Anderson Glad To Be Back With RocketsAfter an offseason of trade talk, Ryan Anderson is glad to be back with the Rockets
Rockets Respond To Trump Comments On Media DayRockets players and head coach Mike D'Antoni responded to Donald Trump's comments about athletes that protest during the National Anthem
The Best of The Triple Threat 09-05-17The Best of The Triple Threat, from Tuesday 09-05-17
Dynamo
Dynamo Set For Home Date With LA GalaxyWith just five matches left in their regular season, and four of those at home, the Dynamo look to atone from an earlier season draw against the LA Galaxy.
Kicking it with Jeremy and Alex 9-25-17
Houston Dynamo, Dash and MLS Join For $1 Million Contribution For Harvey ReliefThe Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash announced Thursday that their combined organization along with Major League Soccer (MLS), MLS WORKS and MLS Clubs will donate at least $1 million to the American Red Cross for the relief efforts related to the effects of Hurricane Harvey.
UPDATE: Houston Dynamo Game Cancelled Because Of Hurricane Harvey - RescheduledHurricane Harvey's impact on the Texas coastline will see the Houston Dynamo game at BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City cancelled and rescheduled at a later date SportsRadio 610 has learned.
El Capitan On The Line In Final Leg Of Texas DerbyIn the first of two matches this week, the Dynamo look to retain El Capitan while also increasing the gap between themselves and FC Dallas in a Western Conference that is more congested than I-45.
First Place Dynamo Head To VancouverSitting in at the top of the table in the Western Conference, the Dynamo head north of the border seeking their first win at BC Place in Vancouver.
College
The Best of The Triple Threat 09-27-17The Best of The Triple Threat, from Wednesday 09-27-17
3T - UH Head Coach Major Applewhite 9-21-17Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with UH head football coach Major Applewhite about their win over Rice, the upcoming game against Texas Tech, and more.
The Best of The Triple Threat 09-18-2017The Best of The Triple Threat, from Monday 09-18-2017
The Best of The Triple Threat 09-07-17The Best of The Triple Threat, from Thursday 09-07-17
3T - UH Coach Major Applewhite 9-7-17Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with University of Houston football coach Major Applewhite.
3T - John Harris on Week 1 of College Football 9-6-17Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John Harris from Texans Radio about a big opening weekend of college football. Included in the conversation, what's wrong with Texas, Texas AM, and Baylor?
FanSided
Deshaun Watson donates first NFL check to help Texans' cafeteria workersDeshaun Watson once again proves that he could end up being a legend for the Houston Texans. Houston Texans' rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is already showing that he can be a winner on the field. But he's also proving that he's a winner off the field as well. The Texans' ...
Bill O'Brien has spoken to Deshaun Watson about protecting himself as runnerHouston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson needs to make sure he doesn't put himself at risk when he takes off and runs with the football. One of the things that's made Houston Texans' rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson so effective so far during his first NFL season, is the fact...
DeAndre Hopkins, D.J. Reader pop up on injury reportCould D.J. Reader and DeAndre Hopkins miss the Houston Texans' week four match-up with the Tennessee Titans? With the Houston Texans returning to practice on Wednesday, following this past Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots, their week four injury report is now out. The bad news...
DeAndre Hopkins leads the NFL in targetsHouston Texans' wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is getting plenty of footballs thrown his way this season. This past offseason numerous people questioned whether or not Houston Texans' wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still a premiere NFL wide receiver. Hopkins did haul in 78 receptions ...
Astros: Three Things to Watch for in the PlayoffsBelieve it or not, but the Astros’ postseason is just around the corner. The Astros have clinched home field advantage in the ALDS! Although eyes are currently fixed on earning the best record in the American League, there's a lot to look forward to in the playoffs. https://twitter...
CBS Sports
Peyton Manning shoots down idea that he'll run for U.S. Senate seat in TennesseeFuture Hall of Fame quarterback's political career over before it even began
Fantasy Football Week 4: Chris Carson ready for stardom in Start 'Em and Sit 'EmChris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to avoid the Raiders, with Derek Carr, Marshawn Lynch and Amari Cooper all expected to struggle.
Rick Pitino lashes out at Louisville and it looks like he isn't going to go down quietlyPitino's statement indicates he intends to fight what he believes is his firing
In This Corner Podcast: Charlotte Flair interview, debating future of Reigns-MizThe Queen of WWE joins the show for an in-depth interview about her career and life events
Champions League: Neymar dazzles for PSG, Lukaku scores two for Manchester UnitedNeymar and Cavani find the net and hug it out, Chelsea stuns Atletico, plus the best of Wednesday's games