BEEVILLE, Texas (AP) – A South Texas man says he was cleaning the bathroom at his home when his 6-year-old son alerted him.

About 3 feet of a snake was slithering out of the toilet and climbing toward a window.

Wade Velock tells San Antonio TV station KSAT he ran so fast he knocked down his son.

Bee County Sheriff’s deputies were called.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says Deputy Lindsay Scotten retrieved the snake, which appears to be about 5 feet long, in the bathroom vanity, then released it into the brush.

It was identified as a non-venomous blue indigo.

Vielock says Scotten told him she has trouble dealing with cockroaches but is OK handling snakes.

Bee County is about 90 miles southeast of San Antonio.