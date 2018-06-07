ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Forney’s Evan Gattis homered and drove in three runs and Alex Bregman also went deep as the Gerrit Cole and the Astros defeated Cole Hamels and the Rangers.

Adrian Beltre hit an RBI single in the first, but Cole Hamels was tagged by the Astros for 5 runs in 7 1/3 innings.

Cole (7-1) gave up just three singles — and none after the third inning — had eight strikeouts and walked three while throwing 102 pitches. He entered the game leading the American League in strikeouts (116) and was second in opponents’ batting average (.171).

Cole Hamels (3-6) didn’t allow a hit until Bregman’s one-out double in the fourth. Altuve singled home Bregman to tie it at 1 and scored on Gattis’ two-out homer. Bregman chased Hamels with his homer in the eighth. Hamels gave up five runs and seven hits, struck out five and walked two in 7 1/3 innings, his longest start of the season.

The six losses equal the most in a season during his time with Texas, which he joined midway through the 2015 season.

It was Gattis’ 10th homer of the season, nine coming in his last 20 starts, and Bregman’s seventh. It was Gattis’ fourth homer off Hamels in 34 career at-bats.

Jose Altuve had three singles after coming in with a big league-leading 85.

Hamels has allowed 17 homers this season. He went into the game tied for fifth in the league in homers allowed.

Texas took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Adrian Beltre’s bloop single to center field that scored Shin-Soo Choo.

Choo had two singles and a walk to extend his 23-game on-base streak, which is the longest active run in the majors.

The game started after a 40-minute rain delay.

