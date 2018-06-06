HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston police have detained what they call an “impatient” passenger at a ticket counter at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport whose comments about explosives prompted the police bomb squad to shutdown an airport terminal for nearly an hour.

Terminal D is cleared as safe and open following comments from an impatient passenger at a ticket counter. There are no other delays or impacts to flights at this time. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) June 6, 2018

The man was believed to have said something about having explosives in his backpack.

Houston Airport System spokesman Bill Begley says no explosives were found.

He says the unidentified passenger was in line Wednesday morning in Terminal D — the airport’s international terminal — and made “an inappropriate comment that immediately set off some protocols.” About two dozen other people in the terminal were taken elsewhere while authorities examined the man’s baggage, then reopened the terminal for normal operations.

No flights were delayed or affected.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)