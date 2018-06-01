WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The White House has released photos from President Donald Trump’s visit with families of Santa Fe High School shooting victims on Thursday in Houston.

The first photo shows President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott join families and community members in prayer at the Coast Guard Air Station on Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base.

A White House spokesman said Trump was “moved” by the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School, which left eight students and two substitute teachers dead. A student faces capital murder charges in the attack.

In another photo from Thursday, 17-year-old shooting victim Chris Stone is remembered on a ball cap worn by a family member as he appears to address the president.

In the final photo the White House released Friday, the family of Santa Fe High School student Chris Stone react as they listen to fellow student Clay Horn, right, wounded in the May 18th shooting.

After his visit to Houston, President Trump went to Dallas for a fundraiser Thursday evening.

On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced his new policy to address school safety in the wake of the deadly shooting.

Speaking from the Dallas Independent School District’s headquarters, Abbott said he wants to arm teachers and put requirements on parents to keep guns away from children 17 and younger. He also recommended a law to remove students who threaten teachers or students. But Abbott was quick to remind that his stance on the Second Amendment remains unwavering.

“I can assure you I will never allow second amendment rights to be infringed,” Abbott said. “But, I will always promote responsible gun ownership. That includes keeping guns safe, and keeping them out of the hands of criminals.”

The new plan, which includes more than $120 million in funding strategies to help schools implement them, is the result of three days of round table discussions held in Austin last week. It calls for reducing the number of entrances and controlling exits at schools, among many other things. Abbott said schools need active shooter alarm systems that work differently than fire alarms to prevent confusion.