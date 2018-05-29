SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Pop star Justin Timberlake made a surprise visit to a Texas school shooting survivor as she recovers from her wounds in a hospital.

Sarah Salazar was among the more than two dozen injured in the May 18 attack at Santa Fe High School. Her mother, Sonia Lopez-Puentes, shared a photo that shows Timberlake wearing a medical gown and rubber gloves as he poses next to a smiling Salazar in her hospital room last Friday.

According to an online fundraiser for Salazar, the shooting left the teenager with a broken jaw and several broken ribs. She will also have to have shoulder replacement surgery. Eight students and two teachers died in the Santa Fe High shooting. The 17-year-old suspected shooter, a student at the school, has been charged with Capital Murder.

Timberlake performed two shows in nearby Houston last week as part of his Man of the Woods tour.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)