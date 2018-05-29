AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After three days of roundtable discussions on school safety last week in the wake of the deadly Santa Fe School shooting near Houston, Governor Greg Abbott will join state and local leaders Wednesday “to unveil a plan to enhance school safety in Texas.”

During the roundtables, the Governor spoke to and received input from victims, parents, educators, lawmakers, law enforcement and experts to generate solutions that improve safety and security at Texas schools and in our communities.

The Governor will make the announcement in Dallas at 10:30 a.m. and in San Marcus at 2:00 p.m.

The Republican governor has been a staunch supporter of gun rights, and there has been little mention of any new weapons restrictions in Texas, where more than 1.2 million people are licensed to carry handguns and state law allows for the open possession of rifles. The state’s top GOP leaders have instead called for “hardening” school campuses and arming more teachers.

“Every time there’s a shooting, everyone wants to talk about what the problem is,” Abbott said before the first meeting which was closed to the media. “By now, we know what the problem is. The problem is innocent people are being shot. That must be stopped.”