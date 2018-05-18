SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A school resource officer — whom Texas Governor Greg Abbott hailed as one of the ‘heroes of law enforcement’ — was among those injured in a mass shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School near Houston.

Seventeen-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis was being held on a capital murder charge after authorities say he fatally shot 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at his high school in Santa Fe, about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

School police officer John Barnes was shot in the arm when he confronted the gunman. The identity of the other officer has not yet been released.

“Once again we want to thank the heroes of law enforcement who stepped forward to respond to and confront the shooter,” said Abbott. “Their actions probably ensured that more lives were not lost,” continued the Governor.

A bullet damaged the bone and a major blood vessel around Barnes’ elbow, which required surgery to repair, said David Marshall, chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch.

He said Barnes was in stable condition.

Barnes was the first to engage Pagourtzis, according to Marshall.

