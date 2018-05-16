AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide, which last met in 2010 Rose Bowl, will play each other in 2022 and 2023.

UT officials announced the agreement Wednesday.

Alabama will travel to Texas in 2022 and the teams meet in Tuscaloosa the following year.

The Longhorns will push a home-and-home series with Ohio State from those years back to 2025-2026.

The Crimson Tide beat the Longhorns in the Rose Bowl to win the 2009 season national championship. Alabama won 37-21 after Texas closed within three points with approximately three minutes to go in the game.

The schools, among the most storied programs in college football, have met nine times dating to 1902 with Texas holding a 7-1-1 advantage.

Most of those games have been on neutral fields. The last meeting on either school’s home field was in 1922, when Alabama traveled to Austin.

Texas also announced it had canceled a 2023 home game with Central Florida.

