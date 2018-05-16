HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush says “history never sounded so powerful.”

The touring company of the Tony-winning musical “Hamilton” gave the Republican a special performance in his Houston office on Tuesday.

A complete joy to welcome the “HamFam” — the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical — to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget. History never sounded so powerful. pic.twitter.com/dL224SkMKn — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 15, 2018

Bush tweeted it was a “complete joy to welcome the ‘HamFam.'” The 93-year-old says he’ll never forget it.

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted it was an honor.

The 41st U.S. president was released from the hospital earlier this month after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. Bush was admitted to the hospital on April 22, one day after the funeral for his 92-year-old wife, Barbara. The pair were married for 73 years.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)