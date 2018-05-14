JAPAN (CBS Local) – Nintendo is giving video game lovers another chance to buy the company’s wildly popular retro gaming console: the NES Classic.

The Details:

Nintendo is re-releasing the NES Classic Edition this June

NES Classic debuted in 2016 and was discontinued in 2017

The retro gaming console will sell for $60 and contains 30 classic games

In a tweet send out on May 13, the video game giant announced that the NES Classic Edition will be returning to stores on June 29 and be available for the rest of the year.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

The limited edition console went on sale in 2016 and was one of the hottest items during the holiday season, with shoppers waiting outside stores for hours in hopes of buying one. The NES Classic was discontinued by Nintendo in April 2017.

The return of the nostalgic gaming system is giving fans another chance to play 30 classic games from the 1980s including “Super Mario Bros.,” “The Legend of Zelda,” and “Donkey Kong.”

The $60 Classic Edition may look like the original Nintendo system, but it’s much smaller and can actually fit in a person’s hand. It also doesn’t fit any of the original cartridges, so if you were hoping to play something that isn’t included in the 30 games pre-loaded into the device, you’re out of luck.

The old Nintendo controllers also don’t work with the NES Classic however, the system comes with brand new controllers which look just like the originals. The throwback console also has one other feature the old one never had. Nintendo has added a “suspend point” feature which will save your place if you have to stop playing. Players won’t have to leave their game and TV on just to preserve their progress like they did 30 years ago.