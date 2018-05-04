HANOVER, PA (CBS Local) – UTZ Quality Foods has issued a voluntary recall of their Golden Flake, Good Health, UTZ, and Weis brand tortilla chips.

The Pennsylvania-based company says 15 different varieties of tortilla chips may have been contaminated with an “undeclared milk allergen,” according to the FDA. The recall affects products that were reportedly distributed to retail stores in over 30 states and Washington, DC.

The FDA warns that people who are allergic to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat the recalled chips, however no illnesses have been reported as of the May 2 announcement.

The following UTZ brand chips have all been recalled:

Utz 17 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips

Utz 11.5 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips

Utz 17 oz Round White Tortilla Chips

Utz 11.5 oz Round White Tortilla Chips

Utz 52 oz Tortilla Chip 4-Pack

Utz 64 oz Rount White Tortilla Chips

Utz 9 oz Organic Blue Tortilla Chips

Utz 9 oz Organic White Tortilla Chips

Utz 9 oz Organic Yellow Tortilla Chips

Weis 11 oz Restaurant Sytle Tortilla Chips

Weis 11 oz No Salt Round Tortilla Chips

Weis 11 oz White Round Tortilla Chips

Golden Flake TORTIYAHS 12.5 oz Tortilla Chips

Good Health 5.5 oz Black Bean Tortilla Chips

Good Health 0.143 Black Bean Tortilla Chips

The recall notes that all of the Utz and Weis brand chips recalled will have the same expiration date of June 16, 2018. The Golden Flake chips expire on June 23 and the Good Health chips expire in December.