AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The head of Texas’ sprawling health agency is resigning in the wake of it botching millions of dollars in contracts.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Charles Smith, his longtime aid, was leaving his post as executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission at the end of the month.

Officials discovered last month that staff members incorrectly scored five managed care contracts worth an estimated $600 million.

The State Auditor’s Office released a subsequent report highlighting problems with the agency’s procurement processes.

Smith is the latest of several top agency officials to leave.

Abbott recently tapped former state Sen. Tommy Williams to help correct the agency’s contracting mistakes.

The governor said Williams will now lead it on an interim basis beginning June 1.

