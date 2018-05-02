HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston woman was arrested on charges that she left her two young children behind in squalid conditions after being evicted from her apartment.

Houston police spokesman John Cannon says 22-year-old Kerri Green was arrested Tuesday and faces two counts of abandoning a child.

Authorities in court records say an apartment complex manager went into Green’s apartment on April 23 after she’d been evicted to ensure the unit was empty and clean.

The manager instead found a 2-year-old boy and infant girl alone in a crib amid trash and other debris.

The girl had vomit and mucus on her while the boy was malnourished, “staring into space” and unresponsive to an officer’s voice and touch.

The children were taken to the hospital. A spokeswoman with Child Protective Services confirms they are in foster care and doing much better, according to KTRK-TV. She could not say whether Green has tried to contact them.