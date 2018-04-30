WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Parker County mother who left her kids in a hot car on a 100-degree day last May, has been given two 20-year sentences.

A jury found Cynthia Randolph guilty of Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death (reckless) Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon, they sentenced her to 20 years in prison on both cases, which will run concurrently.

Randolph told police she asked 2-year-old Juliet and 1-year-old Cavanaugh to get out of the car, but when they refused, she shut the car door to “teach them a lesson.” This was around noon on May 26, 2017.

Randolph says she went inside her home, smoked marijuana, and went to sleep for two to three hours. Randolph told investigators when she realized the children died she broke a car window to make it look like an accident.

Randolph had initially reported both children “took off,” that she had searched the area then later found the toddlers locked inside a small four-door vehicle on the property.

Randolph’s arrest last year resulted from several subsequent interviews and an extensive investigation conducted by Sheriff’s investigators with the assistance of the Texas Rangers.

Throughout multiple interviews, Randolph created several variations of the events which lead to the death of her children.

The Texas Rangers and U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General Dallas Field Office senior special agent conducted a final interview with Randolph, where she implicated herself in the role she played involving the death of her children.

Sheriff Fowler originally said on May 26, 2017 that any incidents involving any child are difficult ones, but this call was especially heartbreaking with the unfortunate deaths of the two children.