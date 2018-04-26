BOERNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s a road race where participants might not even break a sweat!

And so many people have registered for the very short road race near San Antonio that no other “underachievers” are allowed to enroll.

The first Boerne 0.5K is scheduled for May 5 in the city of the same name.

Organizers say their city permit won’t allow more than 100 “fellow underachievers” on the 546-yard course.

Race entry costs $25. The event is raising funds for Blessings in a Backpack, which provides foods at the weekend for underprivileged children.

There’s also a VIP option: For big shots not wishing to expend any energy, a 1963 Volkswagen bus will transport them the length of the course for an extra $25.

A couple of brewpubs are sponsoring the event, and participants will get free beer at the start and finish lines.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)