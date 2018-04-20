WATCH LIVE: BARBARA BUSH FUNERAL (11AM - 1PM):  WATCH | READ MORE | PHOTO GALLERY
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Marine and current Dallas Police Officer is fighting for his life after sustaining an injury while boxing in preparation for a charity event.

Officer Joey Arvizu suffered a massive brain hemorrhage while sparring in preparation for a charity boxing event.

He’s surrounded by friends and family at the intensive care unit at Baylor Dallas. They said they’re hopeful Arvizu will one day return to his “normal, jovial, goofy self.”

In addition to the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Police Association, the following organizations have rallied behind Arvizu.

  • Guns & Hoses
  • Episcopal School Dallas
  • The Hockaday School
  • CrossFit Strong
  • Crossfit Dallas Central
  • Coppell ISD

 

