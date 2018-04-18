NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will co-host this summer’s 72nd annual Tony Awards.

This will be the first time hosting for both pop-singers-turned-Broadway-stars. Bareilles starred in the hit show “Waitress” and composed the music and lyrics, earning her first Tony Award nomination. Groban starred in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” also earning his first nomination.

“The Theater has completely transformed my life in every way possible. I have never felt more embraced and encouraged by a professional community, and I am so grateful for that,” Bareilles said in a statement. “I feel incredibly lucky to get to spend an evening celebrating and applauding this outstanding collective of artists, friends, collaborators, and creatives. It is my great honor to join my friend Josh Groban in hosting the Tonys this year, and use the opportunity to simply say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to this wonderful community…in high heels, with jokes.”

“I am humbled and ecstatic to be co-hosting the Tony Awards this year with such a brilliant artist and wonderful friend, Sara Bareilles. The dedication and inspiration surrounding live theatre gave me my life path as a young kid and the warmth and support of the Broadway community has been the highlight of my career,” said Groban. “So to be at the helm of a night celebrating the best of that theatre with a person I just laugh way too much with, is beyond words. But I will have words on Tony night! The best words! I look forward to flailing about in front of my peers. It will be with all the love and respect in the world for the room we’re lucky enough to be in.”

The 72nd annual Tony Awards will be held on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall and will be aired here on CBS2.

