CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported case of someone impersonating a peace officer.

A woman told authorities on Monday, April 9 around 11:00 p.m. a dark-colored Chevrolet Suburban or SUV initiated a traffic stop of her vehicle while she was traveling westbound on East Highway 31 between Trinidad and Kerens.

She said the vehicle had red emergency lights inside the vehicle near the rear view mirror but she did not see any decals on the vehicle.

The suspect was described by the as an African-American man, light skin toned, 5’10” with medium build and a quarter size birth mark under his right ear.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt and black pants and had a small patch of hair below his bottom lip.

The suspect is said to have spoken with a lisp or minor speech impediment.

The suspect approached the vehicle and told the woman she had a defective taillight. He asked her to get out of her vehicle to see the taillight but because of her suspicion she refused.

The suspect then returned to his vehicle and drove off

The woman said she believes the suspect followed her into Navarro County from Henderson County.

Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said his department has notified the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Kerens P.D. of the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, have information about this incident or the suspect’s identity can contact Sergeant Robbie Jock at 903-654-3002.