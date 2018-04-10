DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of students across Texas will sharpen their pencils on Tuesday on put their skills to the test. It is the first day of STAAR testing for many children in third grade through eighth grade. There is a lot of pressure on kids to take this standardized test and do well.

In some grade levels, a passing score is required for promotion.

Teachers in elementary and middle schools work all year on preparing students for the test, and want them to be confident.

Here are some tips for parents with children who will be taking the test this week:

• Students hopefully got a good night’s sleep. • Make sure that students eat a good breakfast that is packed with protein, nothing too high in sugar or carbs. McDonald’s is offering a free breakfast to students and teachers on Tuesday, but only the healthier items like oatmeal and egg white sandwiches. • Make sure that your child has everything that they will need, including a jacket and lunch. Some school districts will not allow any visitors on campus during testing — even parents. • Slip an encouraging note into your child’s backpack or lunch. • Get the kids to school earlier than normal in order to avoid any possible stress from running late.

The Texas Education Agency has released sample questions from last year’s STAAR test, to give parents and students an idea of what kind of questions are to be expected across the various grade levels on Tuesday. Give them a shot, and see if you could pass the test.