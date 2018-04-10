WALKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed Tuesday after an SUV hit a charter bus on I-45 South near New Waverly.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the driver of an SUV hit a Megabus and died. Another person in the SUV also passed away.

According to authorities, approximately 75 people were on board the charter bus going from Dallas to Houston.

No other major injuries to bus passengers have been reported.

“Megabus.com can confirm that one of our vehicles traveling from Dallas directly to Houston was involved in an incident today…in Walker County,” said Sean Hughes, Director of Corporate Affairs, Megabus.com North America. “Safety is our top priority and Megabus.com is fully cooperating with the authorities with their investigation into the incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who are involved.”