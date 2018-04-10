Filed Under:Deadly Crash, DPS, Local TV, Megabus, Texas, Texas Department of Public Safety, Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  Two people were killed Tuesday after an SUV hit a charter bus on I-45 South near New Waverly.

 Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the driver of an SUV hit a Megabus and died.  Another person in the SUV also passed away.

screen shot 2018 04 10 at 4 56 52 pm Megabus From Dallas Involved In Deadly Crash Hour Outside Of Houston

Megabus involved in deadly crash near Houston (Newspath)

According to authorities, approximately 75 people were on board the charter bus going from Dallas to Houston.

No other major injuries to bus passengers have been reported.

screen shot 2018 04 10 at 4 56 01 pm Megabus From Dallas Involved In Deadly Crash Hour Outside Of Houston

“Megabus.com can confirm that one of our vehicles traveling from Dallas directly to Houston was involved in an incident today…in Walker County,” said Sean Hughes, Director of Corporate Affairs, Megabus.com North America. “Safety is our top priority and Megabus.com is fully cooperating with the authorities with their investigation into the incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who are involved.”

