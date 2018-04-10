Cruz To Zuckerberg: Facebook; Other Techs Have \'Pervasive Pattern Of Political Bias\'

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Senator Ted Cruz had some tough questions for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Zuckerberg apologized for his company’s role in a data privacy scandal and foreign interference in the 2016 elections before Congress Tuesday, saying the social network “didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility.”

Cruz began by asking Zuckerberg if Facebook considers itself a neutral public forum. “Senator, we consider ourselves to be a platform for all ideas,” said Zuckerberg. “Let me ask the question again. Does Facebook consider itself to be a neutral public forum?” Cruz repeated. “Representatives of your company have given conflicting answers on this,” the Senator continued. “Are you a first amendment speaker expressing your views, or are you a neutral public forum allowing everyone to speak?”

“There is certain content that clearly we do not allow: hate speech; terrorist content; nudity – anything that makes people feel unsafe in the community,” said Zuckerberg. “From that perspective, that’s why we generally try to refer to what we do as a platform for all ideas.”

Cruz interrupted as he stated that time was constrained. “It’s just a simple question. The predicate for Section 230 immunity under the CDA (Communication Decency Act) is that you are a neutral public forum,” said Cruz. “Do you consider yourself a neutral public forum or are you engaged in political speech which is your right under the First Amendment?” asked Cruz.

Zuckerberg said that Facebook’s goal is ‘certainly’ not to engage in political speech but that he was not familiar with specific legal language to which Cruz referred.

“Mr. Zuckerberg, I will say there are a great many Americans who I think are deeply concerned that Facebook and other tech companies are engaged in a pervasive pattern of bias and political censorship,” said Cruz.

Cruz listed several examples of what he thought reflected a pattern of bias. “In May of 2016 Gizmodo reported that Facebook had purposely and routinely suppressed conservative stories from trending news including stories about CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference); including stories about Mitt Romney; including stories about the Lois Lerner IRS scandal,” said Cruz.

“In addition to that, Facebook has initially shut down the Chick fil A appreciation day page; has blocked a post of a Fox News reporter; has blocked over two dozen Catholic pages,” Cruz continued. “And most recently [Facebook] blocked Trump Supporters Diamond and Silk’s page with 1.2 Million Facebook followers after determining their content and brand were – quote – unsafe to the community.” Cruz concluded his question with, “To a great many Americans, that appears to be a pervasive pattern of political bias. Do you agree with that assessment?”

“Senator, let me say a few things about this,” Zuckerberg began. “First, I understand where that concern is coming from because Facebook and the tech industry are located in Silicon Valley which is an extremely left leaning place,” he continued. “This is actually a concern that I have and I try to root out – in the company – is making sure that we don’t have any bias in the work that we do. And I think it is a fair concern that people would wonder about.”

Zuckerberg appeared before lawmakers on Tuesday to try to restore public trust in his company and stave off federal regulation that some lawmakers have floated. His company is under fire in the worst privacy crisis in its history after it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm, gathered personal information from 87 million users.