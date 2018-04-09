Filed Under:caught on camera, Florida, Local TV, motorcyclist, oad rage, Sarasota, sideswiped

SARASOTA, Florida (CBSDFW.COM) – A violent road rage incident in Florida was caught on camera.

 In one moment, a motorcyclist is seen arguing with a person in a gray car.

 The next: he’s sideswiped and thrown to the curb from the car’s impact.

screen shot 2018 04 09 at 6 51 13 pm Road Rage Caught On Camera: Car Rams Motorcycle

Florida road rage incident (Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities in Sarasota are looking to identify the driver behind the wheel of the gray Mazda 3 hatchback seen in a video captured by a witness.

 The apparent road rage incident happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office news release.

 The video shows the argument between the motorcyclist and the driver.

The motorcyclist is seen hitting the car’s passenger-side window, then the driver hits the motorcyclist and causes him to fall to the curb.

More From CBS Houston

Eat.See.Play
Watch Live
CBS Local App

Listen Live

Listen