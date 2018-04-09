SARASOTA, Florida (CBSDFW.COM) – A violent road rage incident in Florida was caught on camera.

In one moment, a motorcyclist is seen arguing with a person in a gray car.

The next: he’s sideswiped and thrown to the curb from the car’s impact.

Authorities in Sarasota are looking to identify the driver behind the wheel of the gray Mazda 3 hatchback seen in a video captured by a witness.

The apparent road rage incident happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The video shows the argument between the motorcyclist and the driver.

The motorcyclist is seen hitting the car’s passenger-side window, then the driver hits the motorcyclist and causes him to fall to the curb.