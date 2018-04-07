HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A house exploded in the 400 block of Myrtle Court In South Hurst Saturday afternoon after the driver of a car lost control and hit a gas line.

The Hurst Fire Department said the car’s brakes failed. The driver was not seriously hurt.

A mother, father and son inside the home were taken to area hospitals. The mother is said to be in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the City of Hurst said the mother was trapped inside the house at first.

According to witnesses about five minutes, later the house exploded.

Gary Simmons recorded video of the house explosion.

A police officer who was outside the house was also injured when the house exploded. His injuries are believed to be minor.

Atmos Energy crews are in the area shutting of the gas to the area.