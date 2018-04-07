HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A house exploded in the 400 block of Myrtle Court In South Hurst around 1:00 p.m. Saturday after the driver of a car lost control and hit a gas line.

The Hurst Fire Department said the car’s brakes failed.

The driver was not seriously hurt but was arrested for not having a valid driver’s license according to a Hurst city spokesperson.

A mother, father and son inside the home were taken to area hospitals. The mother is said to be in critical condition.

According to witnesses about five minutes, later the house exploded.

Gary Sutton, a neighbor, shared surveillance video of the house explosion.

“To see that video and to see that explosion… it’s like, wow. You don’t realize how intense it was until you see it,” said Sutton.

Two police officers outside the house were also injured when the house exploded. Both of their injuries were said to be minor but one of the officers went to the hospital to be checked out.

After the explosion, Hurst Police said officers could hear screaming in the house and “breached a back door to rescue the three occupants in the wreckage of the home.”

The driver who lost control was arrested for traffic offenses.

The cause of the car crash and explosion are still under investigation.