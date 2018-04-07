NEW YORK (AP) – Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. ET Saturday.

The FDNY said that one man, whose apartment the fire started in, is in critical condition.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries, including two with burns.

More than 44 units and about 190 firefighters responded.

President Donald Trump tweeted about 45 minutes later that the fire was out. Trump says it was “Very confined (well built building).”

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Photos posted on Twitter show flames and smoke coming out of windows at the midtown skyscraper.

Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Eric Trump, the president’s second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower and complimented the FDNY and NYPD for their response.

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

