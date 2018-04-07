HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old boy who they say shot and killed a man at a Houston-area home and then took off.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that they were still searching for the boy following the Friday evening shooting.

Authorities say the man was shot by the 13-year-old after the man got into a physical fight with the 13-year-old’s older brother at a home in eastern Harris County.

Authorities say the victim was taken by a private vehicle to a nearby gas station where he was treated by paramedics but ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

