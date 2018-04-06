HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Missing dogs are a daily occurrence unfortunately… but missing dog fountains are a rarity.

However, that’s what’s happened to Hurst Animal Services. Workers discovered it missing on Thursday morning.

They posted an image on Facebook of their fountain they say was stolen from the front porch of their facility.

The post said the fountain is in the likeness of a dog that was a shelter ambassador and after he died, the shelter got the fountain made to remember him.

The post went on to say, “He faithfully stood guard at our front door for years. He wore hats and bandannas and had a slobbery smile on his face for everyone who visited our shelter.”

The shelter said the fountain has no monetary value and doesn’t even work. The staff just wants the statue back.