DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A construction worker was rescued from a trench in downtown Dallas around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

The worker reportedly fell 18 to 20 feet down the trench box at the site near Hi Line under the Stemmons Freeway, near the American Airlines Center.

The worker was loaded on to an ambulance and rushed to an area hospital.

The man’s condition is not let known.