Filed Under:Bexar County, crime, Escape, inmates, jail, murder, study

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A state report has found deficiencies in the operation of the Bexar County jail in the wake of three murder suspects who escaped the facility in March.

A report by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards notes that last year “handmade lines” and contraband were found outside the jail.

72536579 Report Criticizes Texas Jail In Wake Of Inmates Escape

(Photo Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)

Guards at the time discovered that a metal mesh surrounding a recreation area was cut, providing a hole through which inmates could throw lines to the ground outside the jail.

The murder suspects escaped through the mesh March 2 but they were captured the same day.

The state report found that the recreation area was too small for the number of inmates who used it, and that more searches were needed of the entire jail to find contraband.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says new security protocols have been adopted.

More From CBS Houston

Eat.See.Play
Watch Live
CBS Local App

Listen Live

Listen