Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic

Friday, March 30, 2018, 7:00 pm ET

Chicago +6.5

My numbers see the Bulls hanging around with the Magic on Friday, as I’m projecting a one-score game that makes the underdog a solid position. Chicago is covering the number in 60 percent of simulations, and it should pay dividends to grab the points in a battle of moribund clubs.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (10-3 in last 13 NBA O/U picks)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

Friday, March 30, 2018, 8:30 pm ET

DALLAS +5.5

The trusty projection model sees the Mavericks delivering as home underdogs Friday against the Timberwolves, as a one-score game appears to be in the works. My simulations have Dallas covering more than 60 percent of the time and winning straight up about half the time. Let’s pocket this handful of points and scalp a value position.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (10-3 in last 13 NBA O/U picks)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Friday, March 30, 2018, 10:30 pm ET

PORTLAND -6

The Trail Blazers lost a game against Memphis last time out so they’ll be looking determined to get back on the winning track with Damian Lillard returning to the lineup. Lillard will be rested and ready to roll and the Clippers have trouble defending the guard positions, giving Portland a clear edge. Lay the points.

SportsLine Expert: Galin Dragiev (58-44-2 in last 104 NBA picks)

Loyola-Chicago Ramblers vs. Michigan Wolverines

Saturday, March 31, 2018, 6:09 pm ET

MICHIGAN -5.5

Two full weekends of March Madness have created yet another Cinderella story in Loyola-Chicago. Fortunate finishes resulted in three close victories before an eye-opening pull-away win over Kansas State. The Ramblers would seem to have another perfect matchup against guard-oriented Michigan. Yet, this is when a coach of John Beilein’s caliber shines. It’s also where Cinderella long-shot stories usually come to an end (Syracuse-VCU-George Mason). After the Wolverines struggled to score against athletic teams in Houston and Florida State, I expect Beilein to have extended half-court sets to tear apart Loyola. Grab Michigan.

SportsLine Expert: Zack Cimini (12-3 in last 15 CBB ATS picks)

Villanova Wildcats vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Saturday, March 31, 2018, 8:49 pm ET

VILLANOVA -5

It never pays to underestimate Bill Self, as the Kansas coach proved again Sunday by upsetting Duke and advancing to the Final Four, after coming up short with more talented teams the past two years. What appeared to be a down season for the Jayhawks will end with them on college basketball’s biggest stage. However, in Saturday’s Final Four, they run into a Villanova team that looks destined to win its second national title in three years. The Wildcats overcame adversity with a second-half comeback against West Virginia and fended off resilient Texas Tech on Sunday. They will clip their third straight Big 12 opponent Saturday and cover the number with a strong finish.

SportsLine Expert: Josh Nagel (64-49-1 in last 114 CBB ATS picks)

