HOUSTON (AP) — A longtime Houston-area sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on three charges of possession of child pornography.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Deputy D. Dehnert was relieved of duty after being arrested at his home in suburban Houston.

The 46-year-old Dehnert worked for the sheriff’s office since 1992.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office along with the Grand Prairie Police Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Texas Rangers and the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Additional information about the case was not immediately available.

Court and jail records did not list an attorney for Dehnert.