By Crystal Hessong

Spend time with your family this Easter weekend March 30 to April 1, 2018. Houston has numerous church and community events for you and your loved ones that will make this an Easter to remember. Whether your kids want to meet the Easter Bunny or hunt for eggs, check out these fun-filled activities.

An Old-Fashioned Easter

George Ranch Historical Park

10215 FM 762 Road

Richmond, Texas 77469

(281) 343-0218

www.georgeranch.org

Date: March 31, 2018 9 a.m.

Step back in time to the Victorian era to experience an Easter as it was celebrated then. Easter cards, old-fashioned games, egg hunts and more await visitors to George Ranch Historical Park. Though the festivities start at 9 a.m., the three egg hunts will happen at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The historic lunch at 12:30 p.m. costs $15 per adult and $12 per child with required reservations.

13th Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Vendors’ Market

7 Acre Wood

4401 North Frazier St.

Conroe, Texas 77303

(936) 890-2326

www.7acrewood.org

Date: March 31, 2018 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Go north of Houston to nearby Conroe for one of the biggest Easter bashes in the area. The 7 Acre Wood opens its doors for free for its 13th Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Market. Your free admission gets your kids the opportunity to find Easter eggs, play mini golf, experience a zip line, pet animals in the petting zoo and pretend they’re in an Old West town. Additional tickets may be purchased if your kids want pictures with the Easter Bunny. Concessions, carnival games, paint ball, pony rides, face painting and train rides all cost extra.

Related: Best Bets for Eating Out on Easter

Chapelwood Easter Egg Hunt and Family Festival

Chapelwood United Methodist Church

11140 Greenbay St.

Houston, Texas 77024

(713) 465-3467

www.chapelwood.org

Date: March 31, 2018 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Located on Houston’s west side, Chapelwood United Methodist Church always hosts a spring festival each Easter weekend for the community. In addition to the egg hunts, which will be divided by age groups, the festival will feature a rock wall, bounce houses, a train, food trucks and much more. It happens the Saturday before Easter from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Special Needs Kids Easter Egg Hunt 2018

Helen Hall Library

100 West Walker

League City, Texas 77573

(409) 789-8008

Date: March 31, 2018 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to find family events for those with special needs kids. Don’t worry this year. The Helen Hall Library in nearby League City will host an Easter Egg hunt for special needs kids. Parents are welcome to help their kids participate, and while the event is free, attendees will be limited to 35 kids each half hour. Register early on the Eventbrite website here to lock in your spot for this event.

Related: Biggest Easter Services in Houston

Easter in the Gardens

Moody Gardens

One Hope Blvd.

Galveston, Texas 77554

(800) 582-4673

www.moodygardens.com

Moody Gardens pulls out all the stops for its family friendly Easter in the Gardens each year. For children ages 9 and under, the Oleander Bowl turns into a giant egg hunt field. There will also be a petting zoo. Of course, the Easter Bunny will be on hand, and if you feel hungry, the restaurant will serve a buffet on Easter Sunday. All events except the buffet are free and open to the public.