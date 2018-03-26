Today on Mad Radio: Bob McNair makes national headlines, again. Laurel D’Antoni is reunited with the guys to talk about her recent work in the community and the Houston Rockets inevitable 1-seed in the playoffs, Astros are three days away from starting the season, Ryan Griffin responds to Brian Gaine and more.

Mad Radio breaks down Bob McNair’s recent comments and if him staying away from the media would help the Texans organization.

Mad Radio reacts to what was a relaxing weekend before the owner of the Texans decided to steal the headlines with his recent comments.

Mad Radio breaks down Bob McNair’s recent comments and if him staying away from the media would help the Texans organization.

Seth Payne has been taking NFL and personal tests to see if there is something wrong with his brain and so far it appears to be confirmed that there are some abnormal things going on in his brain. However, Seth’s reaction to the tests isn’t what you’d expect and there’s a possibility that the doctors had the wrong impression about him before his appointments.

Is it time for Bob McNair to allow his son to be the spokesperson for the Texans organization?

Mad Radio discusses the Rockets 60th win of the season and Ryan Griffin’s response to Brian Gaine about his status as an NFL starting tight end.

Mad Radio reacts to the news about Michael Bennett being charged by the HPD and what stands out about the report.

Mad Radio tries to grasp what it sounds like when an old creepy like Jerry Richardson sounds like when he ALLEGEDLY hits on younger women.

Laurel D’Antoni, who has recently been honored in the Houston community for her work and whose husband has been doing some good work of his own for the Rockets, joins Mad Radio to discuss the Rockets current state, why she’s nervous, if this is the best team her husband has ever coached and much more.