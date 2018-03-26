HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Fans of the Texans are being invited by the organization to join them for the 2018 Houston Texans Draft Party on Friday, April 27 at NRG Stadium.

The NFL Draft runs for three days in late April with the first round on April 26, rounds two and three on April 27 and the remainder of the draft on April 28. The Texans currently don’t have a pick until the third round.

Tickets can be claimed beginning Thursday, March 29 via ticketmaster.com. It’s a free event, but is expected to sell out so claiming tickets early is encouraged.

Fans will have plenty of things to do at the Texans Draft Party. First and foremost, watching the draft. Stadium televisions will show the draft live while Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 coverage will be broadcast live.

Texan players will be hanging out on the concourse to take pictures with fans. The 2018 Houston Texans Cheerleaders will make their debut for the first time this season and Texans Ambassadors will be around to sign autographs as well.

Toro’s Kids Club Zone will have a little bit of everything for the kids with interactive games, a balloon artist and face paints.