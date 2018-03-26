One of Mad Radio’s favorites and one of the true difference-makers in the Houston community, Laurel D’Antoni, joins Mad Radio to discuss her husband Mike’s work with Chris Paul and James Harden this season, why she’s nervous heading into the playoffs, the great things about this Rockets team, her latest work in the community and the award she received, some things you didn’t know about the Rockets off the court and more.

https://omny.fm/shows/mad-radio/laurel-dantoni-joins-mad-radio-to-talk-about-the-r

