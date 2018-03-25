The NBA Playoffs are still three weeks away, but when they do begin, the Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for the first round.

“There’s no way he’s playing in the first round, there’s no way,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday. He’s being re-evaluated in three weeks, so we’ve gotta be ready to play without him and then see how he’s coming along.”

Curry suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee during the Warriors win Friday night over the Atlanta Hawks. It’s a similar injury to the one he suffered against the Rockets in the 2016 playoffs that cost him four games.

Curry said Sunday he hopes to prove his coach wrong and return when the playoffs start, but Kerr didn’t seem too concerned, harkening back to last year’s postseason when Kevin Durant missed two games during the Warriors first round sweep over Portland.

The two-time NBA MVP is averaging over 26 points per game this season in 51 games as the Warriors appear to be locked in to the two-seed in the Western Conference standings. If Golden State can get past its first round opponent without Curry, Kerr feels confident that his team will be fine once he gets back.

“We also know that Steph has a history of coming back strong from injuries, so there’s a good chance if all goes well he comes back during the playoffs at some point and we’re at full steam, so that’s the goal, and that’s the plan.”