HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- The standings said the Rockets game Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks should’ve been an easy one and that’s exactly what it was to the tune of 118-99 at Toyota Center.

Playing 24 hours after beating the New Orleans Pelicans without trailing, the Rockets did the same thing Sunday when Eric Gordon broke a 3-3 tie 66 seconds into the contest with a 3-pointer. The Rockets led by 13 after a quarter and 24 after a half.

The lead hit 25 early in the third quarter, but closed to within 14 when Taurean Prince’s 3-pointer with 1:56 left made it an 85-71 game, though Houston scored the next nine points and led 94-74 after after the game’s first 36 minutes. Atlanta never got closer than xx.

A night after breaking the franchise record for wins in a season, the Rockets get their 60th win of the season with eight games to play and maintain their lead over the Golden State Warriors for the West’s best record.

James Harden didn’t play after the third quarter, but he still had an 18 point, 10 rebound, 15 assist night, for his fourth triple-double of the season.

Even with Chris Paul missing the game (knee) all five Rockets starters scored in double figures with Eric Gordon putting up 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He connected on 4-of-9 from behind the 3-point line. The Rockets made 20 as a team, 15 in the first half.

Gerald Green 25 points off the bench led the Rockets. Trevor Ariza and Clint Capela scored 14, while P.J. Tucker added a dozen.

Prince was the game’s high scorer with 28 points, while former Rocket Isaiah Taylor scored 26.

The Rockets will go for their 10th straight win Tuesday night when they host the Chicago Bulls.