ORLANDO – Texans Owner Bob McNair defended fellow owner Jerry Richardson Sunday against accusations Richardson had acted inappropriately in the Panthers offices.

McNair also said, according to ESPN, he hopes Richardson is innocent and he believes Richardson wishes he would’ve fought the aqccusations more.

Sports Illustrated published in December a report stating the Panthers owner had paid multiple settlements to employees including claims of sexual harassment and usage of a racial slur.

Per SI:

Friday was Jeans Day, when most staffers at the Carolina Panthers team offices would wear denim to work. The female employees knew what that meant. As the team’s owner, Jerry Richardson, made his rounds on the way to his spacious office, he would ask women to turn around so he could admire their backsides. Then, in his rolling Southern drawl, he’d offer comment, drawing from a store of one-liners he’d recycle each week. Among those in heaviest rotation: Show me how you wiggle to get those jeans up. I bet you had to lay down on your bed to fit into those jeans. Did you step into those jeans or did you have to jump into them?

Richardson was accused of multiple other acts by women in the organization per the report.

He also reportedly settled with a former Panthers scout who left the organization after Richardson directed a racial slur at the employee.

The Panthers are in the process of being sold by Richardson.

