There are still nine games left in the 2017-18, but the Rockets have already broken the franchise record for most wins in a season after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 114-91.

The win is the Rockets eighth in a row and improves them to 59-14 on the season, eclipsing the 58 games won by the 1993-94 Rockets, and it puts the Rockets 4.5 games up on the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the Western Conference.

The game was really never close as the Rockets took a 2-0 lead on James Harden’s layup 24 seconds into the game. The first quarter ended with the Rockets leading 29-16, and Eric Gordon’s 3-pointer with .3 seconds left in the second gave the Rockets a 64-37 lead at halftime.

New Orleans tried to make things competitive after the break getting the lead down to 14 on Anthony Davis’ dunk with 3:15 left in the third quarter, but the Rockets finished the quarter on a 9-1 spurt, and grew the lead to as many as 29 in the fourth.

Harden led the Rockets with 27 points, six rebounds, and eight assists despite sitting the entire fourth quarter.

Clint Capela gave the Rockets 18 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks, and three steals. He now has 38 double-doubles this season after achieving that feat 25 times during his first three NBA seasons combined.

Starting for the injured Chris Paul (knee), Gordon shot 7-of-13, 4-of-9 from long distance, scoring 19 points.

The loss drops New Orleans to 43-31 despite Davis’ 25 point night.

The Rockets will look for win number 60 when they host the Atlanta Hawks Sunday at Toyota Center.