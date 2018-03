Colvin: Texans Are Coming For Jacksonville, He And Mathieu Will Bring Savages To The Defense, What A.J. Bouye Said About Texans And MoreTexans cornerback Aaron Colvin joins Mad Radio to discuss what he brings to the Texans, why he was happy to see Tom Savage last season as a member of the Jaguars, why he's happier to have Deshaun Watson as a teammate, taking down his former team in 2018, the mentality he and Tyrann Mathieu bring to the Texans and more.

UH Football Greats Rave About Indoor FacilityA pair of Houston Cougar football legends, Case Keenum and Wade Phillips, were on campus Friday to speak at the Houston Football’s Spring Coaches Clinic and both were happy to be back home and see the changes to the football facilities.

Outdoor Show: Sat March 24Captain Mickey talks to outdoor pros.

WATCH: Girl Fight At Rockets Game Complete With Flying Chest KickWe don't endorse fighting, at all. Just like we don't endorse people recording things vertically on their cell phones. But this video from the Rockets game Wednesday night is a little stale and boring fan/girl fight, with just some hair pulling and yelling, until at :33 from above comes a two footed power kick.

Gallant: The Texans Made FA Splashes, But Ifs RemainPaul isn't saying you can't be excited. He's just telling you to temper your expectations.

Familiarity To Denver Made Keenum's Move EasyCase Keenum knows how to work a crowd. Whether it’s orchestrating the “Minneapolis Miracle” in front of a sold out Viking crowd chanting “Skol,” or if it’s in front of a couple hundred Houston area high school coaches.

The Best of The Triple Threat 3-23-18The Best of The Triple Threat, from Friday 3-23-18

The Best Of Mad Radio 3-23Today on Mad Radio: Lamar Jackson works out with the Texans, Manziel gains momentum, Rockets win ugly, headline porn, Keep it real Fridays, Marc Vandermeer and Wade Smith's Weekly Visit, Worst Take Of The Week and more.

Mathieu Signing Praised By Former NFL Safety A week ago Tyrann Mathieu signed his name on the dotted line to become a Houston Texan and the praise continues to roll in.

